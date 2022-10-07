A fun event for a serious cause: Large crowd turns out for Walk-A-Mile

From 2021: A large crowd moves onto Broad Street at the beginning of the Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event Friday morning. Many people held up signs saying “Violence is a choice!” and “Stop violence now!” during the walk.

 RNT file

Over a lifetime, one in five women and one in seven men experience severe physical violence by an intimate partner. In Georgia, there was a 49% increase in family violence-related fatalities from 2020 to 2021. These are the reasons Hospitality House for Women is prepared to heighten Rome-Floyd County’s knowledge of domestic violence through a series of events.

Hospitality House plays an integral role in our community response to Intimate Partner Violence by providing resources and support for survivors in Floyd County. The largest annual fundraiser is the Walk A Mile in Her Shoes, set for Oct. 21.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In