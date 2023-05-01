Virginia Carson

Virginia Carson served as vice president of academic affairs at Georgia Highlands and also was very active in the community during her time in Northwest Georgia.

Friends in Northwest Georgia are joining others in remembering Dr. Virginia McSwain Carson, who served as the vice president of academic affairs at Georgia Highlands before being named president of South Georgia State College in Douglas in 2009.

She was a huge advocate for Georgia Highlands and also was very active in the community, including service organizations and the Rome-Floyd Chamber.

