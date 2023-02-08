Rome has lost one of its most giving members, a volunteer known for community involvement, a keen business sense and a true passion for speed among the Bonneville racing circuit.
Villa Sulzbacher Hizer died Monday at age 74 at her home.
She was involved in just about everything around town, especially the Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Georgia, the Rome Area Heritage Foundation, Darlington, Summit Quest, the Historic Desoto Theatre Foundation and many others.
Just a year ago, she was presented the Board of Governors Award from the Heart of the Community Foundation. A month later, she was the recipient of the national lifetime giving award from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a group she was associated with for more than four decades.
She and her late husband, Courtney, shared a love for the Bonneville circuit and often competed eventually as the Hizer Racing Spirit Team. In recent years, since Courtney's passing, Villa was found behind the wheel of one of the later models, zipping along at 189 mph.
In a December 2021 interview, she talked at length about Bonneville as their prized 1987 Buick La Sabre went on display at the Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville.
The Hizers also owned North Georgia Distributing Co. beer and wine wholesalers for nearly three decades.
Al Hodge of Hodge Consulting Services and longtime president and CEO of the Rome-Floyd Chamber, remembers Hizer as "a reliable friend of the community and helped numerous organizations including the Boys and Girls Club, the chamber and a long list of others. Her entrepreneurial success, interests in racing and cars and generosity are especially unique."
According to her obituary, courtesy of Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel:
Villa was born in Rome on Dec. 16, 1948, the daughter of the late Joel and Betty Hanes Sulzbacher. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Courtney Hizer, and by her two brothers, Joel “Jody” Sulzbacher and David Hanes Sulzbacher.
She attended Thornwood School (Darlington) and graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in mathematics, then continued graduate work at Georgia Tech in computer science.
Survivors include her cousins, Susan Sulzbacher, Jacksonville, Fla., Ann Sulzbacher (Bill’s widow), Jacksonville, Fla., Bob Hanes (Becky), Houston, Doug Hanes (Carol), Balboa Island, Calif., and Pat Hanes Meyer, Wilmington, N.C., and their children and grandchildren. Her husband’s cousins, the Stroh family, a close friend and business partner, Bobby Hogg, Atlanta, and her special friend, Al Barron Jr., Rome, also survive.
With her late husband, Courtney, she owned and operated North Georgia Distributing Co., now Beverage South, for 28 years. They grew the company and achieved multiple Miller Master Awards. Since retirement, she has worked with real estate commercial developments in the Atlanta area.
Being active in the Rome community has been her family legacy. She was a member of the first class of Leadership Rome (1983) and Leadership Darlington (2012). Villa was an originator and board member of First Rome Bank, now Regions Bank. She has served on the Boys & Girls Clubs board since 1983, receiving many awards include the Distinguished Service Award. Chieftains Museum has been an ongoing preservation project since 1978, serving as Treasurer and President.
Other boards she served on include Junior Service League, receiving Sustainer of the Year in 1997, Chamber of Commerce, Women in Management, American Cancer Society, Heart of the Community, Rome Area Heritage Foundation, Darlington School Alumni Board, receiving Distinguished Alumnus in 2016, Berry College Scholars Committee, UGA Libraries Board of Visitors, and the Community Foundation for Greater Rome.
Mrs. Hizer was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Rome.
Her leisure activities include being a member of the Seven Hills Garden Club and CO-Vestors Investments Club. In recent years, she has continued her late husband’s hobby of driving a race car on the Bonneville Salt Flats.
A celebration of Villa’s life will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Morris Chapel at Darlington School. The Rev. Bill Pardue will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday, Feb. 13, from 4 until 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia, P. O. Box 2939, Rome, GA 30164; Darlington School, 1014 Cave Spring Road, Rome, GA 30161; Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, P. O. Box 163, Rome, GA 30162; or to Community Foundation for Greater Rome, 215 Broad Street, Suite 105, Rome, GA 30161.