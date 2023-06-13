Dekembe Devion Smith

Rome Police are investigating a homicide in the parking lot outside the Kellogg's plant late Monday.

Dekembe Devion Smith, 29, of Leafmore Road in Rome has been charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm or knife in the commission of a felony and aggravated battery.

