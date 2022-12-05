fatalwreck120222

A 39-year-old Rome man died following a three-vehicle collision on Martha Berry Boulevard near Fifth Avenue Friday evening.

Brian Daniel Byrd Jr. was headed north on Martha Berry near the hill when another vehicle turned into his path, says Deputy Coroner John Hamilton. Bird, who was not wearing a seat belt, died from blunt force trauma, Hamilton says.

3
4
4
38
9

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In