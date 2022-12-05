A 39-year-old Rome man died following a three-vehicle collision on Martha Berry Boulevard near Fifth Avenue Friday evening.
Brian Daniel Byrd Jr. was headed north on Martha Berry near the hill when another vehicle turned into his path, says Deputy Coroner John Hamilton. Bird, who was not wearing a seat belt, died from blunt force trauma, Hamilton says.
The collision shut down much of the intersection on a busy Friday starting around 6 p.m. Traffic heading south from the bypass was backed up, as was the turn lane from Martha Berry onto Fifth Avenue close to the former Sumo restaurant. Some motorists gave up and made U-turns, heading back to the bypass.
Floyd E-911 reported the intersection was cleared just after 8 p.m. The Rome Police Department is investigating the accident. It was the second fatal accident in Floyd County in a week. A Summerville man died in a Nov. 27 collision off Ga. 101.
News of the accident spread quickly on social media, with Byrd's account quickly filling with shocked reaction and supportive messages from friends.
"Please keep our family in your prayers especially Daniel’s precious son Micah," his sister-in-law, Melody Byrd, posted in Facebook.
From his obituary:
Mr. Brian Daniel Byrd, Jr., age 39, of Rome, GA, passed away at a local hospital from traumatic injuries sustained during a vehicle accident on December 2, 2022.
Mr. Byrd was born in Rome, GA on April 13, 1983, son of Brian Daniel Byrd Sr. and the late Teresa Darlene Garrett Byrd. Mr. Byrd attend Pepperell High School and Coosa Valley Technical College where he received certifications for Welding and Automotive Repair.
Daniel worked as a Mobile Mechanic, Fix it Guy, Transporter, Bar Security, and Food Delivery Person in Rome for 20 years. He loved to spend time with almost everybody and never meet a stranger who he would not help, talk with, or just say “Hi.” Daniel would drop everything to go help a person in need.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank Byrd (Ann) and Richard Garrett (Velma). Special thanks to each and every woman who supported Daniel.
In addition to his father, Mr. Byrd is survived by his son, Micah Byrd; his brother Michael Chad Byrd (Melody); his sister, Stephanie Self (Dean); his niece, Emmalee Self; his stepbrothers, Danny “DJ” Hales Jr., David Holder, and Christopher Holder; his stepmother, Ellen L. Byrd; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In accordance with Mr. Byrd’s wishes, he will be cremated. Services will not be held at this time but at a later date.