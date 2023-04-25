firefromsmc.jpg

A fire in a vacant house between Smith and Ross streets just off Broad Street lit up the downtown Rome skyline Monday night.

The first reports came in at 10:27 p.m., Rome Floyd Fire Department Division Chief Clete Bonney says. The house had been vacant for some time and crews battled it from both Ross and Smith streets, he says.

1
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In