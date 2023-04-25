The home was engulfed in flames late Monday in the photograph from the parking lot off West First Street behind St. Mary's Catholic Church looking toward Smith Street. The home was between Smith and Ross streets off Broad Street.
Contributed
Contributed
The fire was visible in much of downtown as this photo from Between the Rivers near the Clocktower shows.
John Bailey
All that remains of the home on Ross Street following the late Monday fire. The house was vacant and there were no injuries.
WRGA/David Crowder
The aftermath of the Monday night fire, shown from Ross Street with the steeple of St. Mary's Catholic Church in the background.
A fire in a vacant house between Smith and Ross streets just off Broad Street lit up the downtown Rome skyline Monday night.
The first reports came in at 10:27 p.m., Rome Floyd Fire Department Division Chief Clete Bonney says. The house had been vacant for some time and crews battled it from both Ross and Smith streets, he says.
Firefighters couldn't get inside so they went into "defensive" mode, he says. There were no injuries.
The fire crews earned quick praise from witnesses for quickly containing the blaze.
Because of the "height" of the flames, some residents in the Between the Rivers neighborhoods thought the fire was in one of the taller buildings around downtown's Turner McCall side.
Subsequent reports narrowed it to the home atop a hill at the end of West First Street. It was adjacent to the campus and parking lots of St. Mary's Catholic Church off Broad Street, just down from Five Points.
In recent years, some older homes in that area had been demolished, leaving the Smith Street properties vacant and backing up the hill to residences on Ross Street.