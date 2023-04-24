Student led march crosses downtown Rome in support of racial justice, equality

Rome First United Methodist Pastor Robert Brown (center) marched with a student-led group in support of racial justice and equality Saturday, June 27, 2020. The march went from Trinity United Methodist Church to First United Methodist and drew about 30 participants.

 Doug Walker, File

Two area pastors who have made substantial impacts on Rome/Floyd County will move to new assignments on July 1 -- and one of those openings is creating a homecoming of sorts.

The Rev. Dr. Robert C. Brown is leaving Rome First United Methodist Church to be the new pastor at Carrollton while Millie Kim moves to Mountain Park UMC.

