Rome First United Methodist Pastor Robert Brown (center) marched with a student-led group in support of racial justice and equality Saturday, June 27, 2020. The march went from Trinity United Methodist Church to First United Methodist and drew about 30 participants.
Two area pastors who have made substantial impacts on Rome/Floyd County will move to new assignments on July 1 -- and one of those openings is creating a homecoming of sorts.
The Rev. Dr. Robert C. Brown is leaving Rome First United Methodist Church to be the new pastor at Carrollton while Millie Kim moves to Mountain Park UMC.
Both Brown and Kim have been active in One Community United and other efforts to bring the area's diverse residents together. Rome First has been a frequent meeting spot for community groups and expanded that a few years ago with the Serve Rome initiative that includes home bases for several service groups.
Bishop Robin Dease of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church announced 75 such changes in a recently posting.
Rome First United Methodist Church:
Valerie Loner, pastor-in-charge. She is a Berry College graduate who currently serves as pastor in Jonesboro.
Brown joined Rome First a decade ago.
Second Avenue United Methodist Church:
Rick Maeser, pastor-in-charge. Currently with St. Paul's in Gainesville.
Kim joined Second Avenue in 2016.
Among the other announced assignments in North Georgia UMC's North West District are Chris Shoemaker, pastor-in-charge at Cedartown First; Theresa Coleman, pastor-in-charge at New Echota UMC & Wesley Chapel UMC Calhoun; Shannon Karafanda, pastor-in-charge at Trinity at the Well UMC in Cartersville; and Evelyn Austria, pastor-in-charge at Trion UMC.