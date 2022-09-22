The jobless rate in Floyd, Bartow and other Northwest Georgia communities ticked upward a bit in August compared to July while the state average remained the same, 2.8%.
Chattooga County was the highest at 4.1%, followed by Polk at 3.2%, Floyd at 3.1%, Bartow at 2.8% and the region's lowest, Gordon County, at 2.7%
Thursday's report from the state Department of Labor comes as retailers and several other business sectors report large-scale hiring is about to begin. For example, Walmart announced plans to add 40,000 employees for the Christmas shopping season while UPS is seeking up to 100,000 workers nationwide.
“As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the workforce as employers search for seasonal, full-time, and part-time employees to fill vacancies in preparation for the holiday employment season,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
Locally, the jobs page on the Rome-Floyd Chamber site showed 128 openings Thursday morning, especially at area colleges. Another 18 openings were posted on the Cartersville-Bartow Chamber site while the state's employment pages show 1,200 jobs combined in both communities. The Career Outlook page on Facebook also showcases local openings including a "second chance" job fair at Goodwill in Rome from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Oct. 4.
Floyd County
Rome recorded an unemployment rate of 3.1 % in August, up three-tenths over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.6%.
The labor force decreased in Rome by 255 and ended the month with 43,662. That number is up 274 when compared to August of 2021.
Rome finished the month with 42,318 employed residents. That number decreased by 356 over the month and rose 476 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Jobs were up 100 from July to August and rose 1,300 over the year, to 42,500.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 29% in Rome in August. When compared to last August, claims were down by about 8%.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 672 active job postings in Rome for August.
Bartow County
Bartow recorded an unemployment rate of 2.8% in August, up three-tenths over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.5%.
The labor force went down in August by 234 to 52,297. That number rose by 1,316 over the year.
Bartow County ended August with 50,814 employed residents. That number was down 410 over the month and rose 1,596 over the year.
Initial claims for unemployment were up 4% in August. When compared to last August, claims were down about 25%.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 589 active job postings in Bartow County for August.