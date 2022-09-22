August 2022 unemployment rate
Georgia Department of Labor

The jobless rate in Floyd, Bartow and other Northwest Georgia communities ticked upward a bit in August compared to July while the state average remained the same, 2.8%.

Chattooga County was the highest at 4.1%, followed by Polk at 3.2%, Floyd at 3.1%, Bartow at 2.8% and the region's lowest, Gordon County, at 2.7%

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In