With advance voting about to start and two weeks to go in the campaign, U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is scheduled to campaign Tuesday in Rome.
The Democrat, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in the Dec. 6 election to decide the Georgia Senate seat, is due at Thankful Missionary Baptist Church at 935 Spider Webb Drive.
The post from the campaign says the event is from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m.
Warnock finished the Nov. 8 general election with 49.4% of the 3.9 million votes cast. Walker received 48.5% with Libertarian Chase Oliver getting just over 2%. A candidate needs 50% of the votes to win.
Walker took almost 69% of the Floyd County vote on Nov. 8. But as was seen in much of the state, he finished 2,000-plus votes off Georgia's other big contest that day, the Kemp-Abrams race for governor.
Warnock won the January 2021 runoff vs. Republican Kelly Loeffler to win the Senate seat once held by the late Johnny Isakson.
Advance voting for this year's runoff currently is set to begin next Sunday, Nov. 27, at two spots in Floyd County: The elections office and the Anthony Center in West Rome. The hours: 1 until 5 p.m. Both sites open for voting the following Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Dec. 6.