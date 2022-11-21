Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker

U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (left) faces Republican Herschel Walker in the Dec. 6 runoff. Warnock is due in Rome Tuesday morning.

With advance voting about to start and two weeks to go in the campaign, U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is scheduled to campaign Tuesday in Rome.

The Democrat, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in the Dec. 6 election to decide the Georgia Senate seat, is due at Thankful Missionary Baptist Church at 935 Spider Webb Drive.

