alert featured Two coal cars derail in Lindale; engine continues and collides with southbound train near Riverbend Center. No injuries or spills but some crossings blocked. John Druckenmiller JDruckenmiller@RN-T.com jdruckenmiller Author email Sep 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 The view from the Lindale platform on Saturday morning. Floyd County Police and Fire departments report no injuries and no hazmat issues but traffic will be tied up in spots throughout the day. John Druckenmiller The scene just west of the intersection near the Lindale viewing platform. John Druckenmiller The view at the intersection in Lindale, one that could be blocked for hours on Saturday as cleanup continues. John Druckenmiller How it looks from behind Riverbend Center (we weren't allowed on railroad property). John Druckenmiller The view of the stalled train behind Riverbend Center from the Turner McCall Bridge on Saturday morning. You're looking toward Second Avenue. John Druckenmiller Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A train accident and resulting collision are being reported in an area stretching from Lindale to Riverbend Center in Rome that will impede traffic in some areas for much of the day.No injuries were reported and no "escape of contents" from some of the rail cars. There was a leak of fuel near Riverbend Center in Rome.As of 8 a.m., these key intersections were open or closed from Lindale into Rome, per Sgt. The accident was first reported around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.Two coal cars were off the track near Park Avenue.One of the engines broke loose from that scene and continued toward Rome, colliding with a southbound train behind the Quick Tune & Lube off Riverbend.The Rome collision has caused a diesel fuel leak but it has been contained.There are no other environmental/hazmat concerns from the coal car derailment or collision scene.No injuries have been reported. 