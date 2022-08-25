Traffic redirected on U.S. 411 after tractor trailer carrying logs rolls over By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Aug 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Traffic was being redirected on U.S. 411 near Ga Loop 1 after a tractor trailer carrying logs rolled over. Inbound lanes to Rome from Cartersville on 411 are blocked with logs John Druckenmiller Traffic is being redirected at the intersection of Hwy 411 and Ga Loop 1 after a tractor trailer carrying logs rolled over and blocked lanes of traffic. John Druckenmiller Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Traffic was being redirected on U.S. 411 near the intersection with Ga. Loop 1 on Thursday after a tractor trailer carrying logs rolled over.Several other vehicles are involved and inbound lanes to Rome from Cartersville on 411 are blocked with logs. Injuries have been reported, but no more details are known at this time. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending 10 additional Rome High students face charges following Tuesday brawl; extra officers still on campus. 5 more students face battery charges following Thursday lunchroom brawl at Rome High; that's 16 so far this week Let's get ready to Crumbl, cookie company Rome-bound next spring Extra officers at Rome High Friday and downtown with 3 high school football games at Barron, RHS pep rally canceled. Buc-ee's, after one year in Calhoun, is a regional hit with that brisket, those nuggets and competitive gas prices Today's Weather Right Now 84° Humidity: 63% Cloud Coverage: 56% Wind: 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 07:09:11 AM Sunset: 08:15:23 PM Today Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Search Hometown Headlines Site search Search Recent Comments Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG Podcasts Rome Floyd Chamber Small Business Spotlight – Ciara McKnight with A Teen’s Choice and Lynn Green with PFLAG State & Region Kemp rolls out new law enforcement grant program Local governments, schools want input on tax abatements New UGA study: Much of rural Georgia lacks nearby access to essential addiction treatment State & Region EV industry future in Georgia looks bright Kemp allocates funds for school health care and COVID learning loss recovery Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal dies of cancer