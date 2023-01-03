You could feel it in the Tuesday morning air -- warm breezes fueled by temperatures in the upper 60s and 10-mph winds.
By Tuesday afternoon, as the National Weather Service tracked severe weather to our west, the decision was made to extend a tornado watch to most of Northwest Georgia now through 9 tonight.
The watch includes all of Northwest Georgia and extends as far east as Athens-Clarke County. It also includes much of Northeast Alabama.
Because of the threat, Floyd County Schools has canceled all after-school and athletics events.
We'll continue to have updates throughout the afternoon and evening.
Tornadoes are more common than most realize in the winter months. On Jan. 30, 2013, a tornado torn through parts of Adairsville and skipped into Gordon County.
One person died in northern Bartow County while 17 others were injured (nine in Bartow, eight in Gordon).
In Bartow, 95 structures were hit with almost a third of them destroyed and 17 others sustaining major damage. In Gordon, 268 homes were hit with 30 destroyed.
The weather service says the storm packed 160-mph winds and was classified as an F-3 storm (1 to 5 with 5 the most severe). It touched down at 11:12 a.m. near Adairsville and lifted east of Calhoun 31 minutes later.