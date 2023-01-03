6:50 p.m. update:
Tornado watch for our area has been canceled.
This radar image was provided by the National Weather Service at 2 p.m. Tuesday as the tornado watch was issued for Northwest Georgia extending east to Athens (red area).
The first wave of storms is just about gone after leaving 1.10 inches of rain. A smaller second wave is still moving east from Northeast Alabama. Top gusts so far: 23 mph. Just a handful of power outages.
Earlier:
You could feel it in the Tuesday morning air -- warm breezes fueled by temperatures in the upper 60s and 10-mph winds.
By Tuesday afternoon, as the National Weather Service tracked severe weather to our west, the decision was made to extend a tornado watch to most of Northwest Georgia now through 9 tonight.
The watch includes all of Northwest Georgia and extends as far east as Athens-Clarke County. It also includes much of Northeast Alabama.
Because of the threat, Floyd County Schools has canceled all after-school and athletics events.
We'll continue to have updates throughout the afternoon and evening.
Tornadoes are more common than most realize in the winter months. On Jan. 30, 2013, a tornado torn through parts of Adairsville and skipped into Gordon County.
One person died in northern Bartow County while 17 others were injured (nine in Bartow, eight in Gordon).
In Bartow, 95 structures were hit with almost a third of them destroyed and 17 others sustaining major damage. In Gordon, 268 homes were hit with 30 destroyed.
The weather service says the storm packed 160-mph winds and was classified as an F-3 storm (1 to 5 with 5 the most severe). It touched down at 11:12 a.m. near Adairsville and lifted east of Calhoun 31 minutes later.
Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to lots of sunshine late. High 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
