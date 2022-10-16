The candidates for Northwest Georgia's 14th Congressional District and U.S. Senate are scheduled to debate Sunday evening, keying a busy week ahead in the 2022 election season.
Advance voting also begins Monday for the general election with several other meetings set. Here's what's ahead:
Debates: The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series is sponsoring debates for U.S. Senate, governor, Congress and other offices Sunday through Tuesday. Several local "watch" parties are set as well.
The 30-minute debate between 14th Congressional District candidates Marcus Flowers and Marjorie Taylor Greene will be shown on Facebook Live beginning at 5:30 Sunday evening. You can view it on TheAtlantaPressClub page. There’s a viewing party at Flowers’ Broad Street headquarters as well.
At 7 tonight, the U.S. Senate candidates are scheduled for a second debate, following Friday night's showdown in Savannah. It will be shown live on GPB television as well as on Facebook Live. The complete debate schedule is posted on the Atlanta Press Club website.
On Monday at 7 p.m., Georgia's three gubernatorial candidates will be on GPB for a debate. Invited to attend: Stacey Abrams, Shane Hazel and Brian Kemp. A watch party and volunteer night sponsored by the Floyd County Republican Party is set for 5 until 8 p.m. Monday at 710 E. First St.
The series also includes lieutenant governor, secretary of state, labor commissioner agriculture commissioner and insurance commissioner as well as a handful of other U.S. House races. You can view the schedule here.
Advance voting starts Monday at the elections office on East 12th Street and the Anthony Center. voting times: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Also, you can vote Saturdays at the elections office, Oct. 22 and 29, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 23, at the elections office, 1 until 5 p.m.
The Floyd County Board of Elections meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Floyd County Administration building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. The caucus is set for 5 p.m.