Maybe you've noticed fewer students in the hallways in recent weeks. Or perhaps absent coworkers, either home with those kids or sick themselves.
Both are signs of a potent beginning to the new flu season, something of a curveball after a tremendous drop in cases during the early months of the pandemic.
Influenza is back and apparently making up for lost time.
Thursday evening, Harbin Clinic shared this note: "Harbin Clinic Immediate Care Rome has reached capacity for today and will no longer be able to accept additional patients. Our office will stay open beyond normal operating hours to treat patients who have already checked in."
On Friday and Harbin Clinic reports that healthcare teams have "seen a substantial increase in the number of patients testing positive for flu over the last six weeks with the most substantial rise in the past two weeks, i.e., a 400% increase week over week.
"Harbin Clinic strongly encourages its patients and the Northwest Georgia community to get a flu shot if they have not already done so. The number of Harbin Clinic patients diagnosed with the flu this year mirrors what has already been seen in the Southern Hemisphere, indicating an early start to the flu season. Only time will tell when the flu season will peak but the best prevention remains vaccination."
At Floyd County Schools, "A few of our principals have recently reported an uptick in the number of flu cases being reported (both student and staff) which is reflective of what is occurring in our community right now," says Deputy Superintendent Jamey Alcorn. "Given this, our custodial staff is prioritizing disinfection of high-touch areas and fogging of classrooms and common areas in our schools. "
In a video report last week, Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District, said three area residents had been hospitalized because of the flu. Cases were rising, especially among younger residents, he said.
Just how severe is the outbreak? Check these reports from Public Health:
A prolonged 2021-22 flu season saw 31 deaths in Georgia as well as 543 hospitalizations and 40 confirmed outbreaks. A surprising number of cases were reported in the normally slow summer months.
Data tracking the current season began in early October. The latest reports, through Oct. 22, show two deaths already with a stunning 246 people hospitalized and 18 outbreaks. The two flu victims were ages 50 to 64 and 65 and older.
Healthcare professionals are urging people to:
Wash your hands frequently.
Avoid touching your face.
Cover your cough (including the use of the inside of your elbow).