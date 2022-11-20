As busy as it was inside the Rome Civic Center on Sunday for the 62nd annual Noon Optimist Club of Rome's annual pancake breakfast, a lot of the action was outside as well -- with the drive-through line. These volunteers, with pancakes and sausage at the ready, spent five hours filling those orders as well.
A steady crowd stopped by the Rome Civic Center on Sunday for the 62nd annual Noon Optimist Club of Rome's annual pancake breakfast.
John Druckenmiller
As busy as it was inside the Rome Civic Center on Sunday for the 62nd annual Noon Optimist Club of Rome's annual pancake breakfast, a lot of the action was outside as well -- with the drive-through line. These volunteers, with pancakes and sausage at the ready, spent five hours filling those orders as well.
John Druckenmiller
You've already seen some trees and lights up for Christmas. Saturday also marked the seasonal opening of Silver Creek Christmas Tree Farm.
Let's be careful out there: The Georgia State Patrol and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division will join local law enforcement watching Thanksgiving holiday traffic. The 102-hour holiday travel period begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 27.
“The day before Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year. Traffic will significantly increase, causing congestion and delays,” said Colonel Christopher Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “Travelers should prepare forthe inevitable to avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”
During the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday, troopers investigated 589 crashes, resulting in 267 injuries and 20 fatalities statewide. In addition to the crash investigations, 306 people were arrested for driving under the influence. Troopers and Officers issued 11,252 citations and 12,555 warnings.
A pancake Saturday, sit down or to go: The 62nd annual Noon Optimist Club of Rome's pancake breakfast was a hit at the Rome Civic Center, including a well-staffed drive-through line. The club's major fund-raiser for the year, proceeds are used for the club's numerous initiatives serving area youth.
Christmas trees: going up. The Silver Creek Christmas Tree Farm opened the 2022 season on Saturday (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and continues today from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and weekdays from 3 until 6 p.m. Christmas Tree City off the Bypass and Icicle Mountain on Shorter open Monday.