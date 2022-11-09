Kemp touts Georgia economic recovery

Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a Greater Rome Board of Realtors meeting at Berry College on Sept. 7, 2022.

 John Bailey

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp won a second term in office Tuesday in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial race.

With 100% of the vote counted as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kemp held a 53.44% to 45.85% margin over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Libertarian Shane Hazel ran a distant third with just 0.71% of the vote.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In