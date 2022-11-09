kemp2022

Republican Brian Kemp wins second term as Georgia's governor in rematch with Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp won a second term in office Tuesday in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial race.

With 97% of the vote counted as of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Kemp held a 53.5%-45.8% margin over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Libertarian Shane Hazel was running a distant third with just 0.71% of the vote.

