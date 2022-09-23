Chattoogafatal092322
Google map

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the second fatal traffic accident in Chattooga County in the past week.

The latest victim is identified by troopers as 57-year-old pedestrian William Lee.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In