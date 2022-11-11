fluthrough111122

The graphic shows how widespread flu cases have been since Oct. 1 based on hospitalizations in the state. While the highest number is among those 65 and older, toddlers to teens also combine for a large share of those cases as well.

 Source: Georgia Department of Public Health

Citing surging numbers and the high-contact Thanksgiving holiday under two weeks off, the state Department of Public Health is urging Georgians to get vaccinated against flu right now.

Just in these first weeks of the new flu season (Oct. 1 through Nov. 5), Georgia has recorded more hospitalizations and outbreaks than in all 52 weeks of the previous season.

