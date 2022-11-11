The graphic shows how widespread flu cases have been since Oct. 1 based on hospitalizations in the state. While the highest number is among those 65 and older, toddlers to teens also combine for a large share of those cases as well.
Citing surging numbers and the high-contact Thanksgiving holiday under two weeks off, the state Department of Public Health is urging Georgians to get vaccinated against flu right now.
Just in these first weeks of the new flu season (Oct. 1 through Nov. 5), Georgia has recorded more hospitalizations and outbreaks than in all 52 weeks of the previous season.
The latest state reports show:
Between the start of the season, Oct. 1-8, and Oct. 22, Georgia recorded 35 hospitalizations and eight outbreaks.
Through Nov. 5, 655 people had been hospitalized including 203 in the past week. Outbreaks surged by 95 to 171.
Last season, or between Oct. 9, 2021, and Oct. 1 of this year, Georgia saw 543 hospitalizations and 40 outbreaks.
Two people have died so far this season from the flu vs. 31 deaths in the 2021-22 season.
Dr. Gary Voccio, health director for the Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District, says flu test positivity rates are now 5% to 10% across the region. Some of those patients have been admitted to area hospitals, says Voccio in his latest update posted Wednesday.
He joins his state counterparts is again stressing the need to get a flu shot. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu; Thanksgiving is 13 days away, Nov. 24 this year.
What to know:
Flu vaccine is available at public health departments, doctors’ offices, grocery stores, neighborhood clinics and pharmacies.
Symptoms of flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, chills and fatigue. One of the most pronounced flu symptoms is an overall feeling of achiness and malaise that comes on quickly.
Precautionary steps:
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and warm water.
Alcohol based gels are the next best thing.
Cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow or arm to help prevent spread of the flu.