101 fatal

A 41-year-old Rockmart man is dead following a single vehicle wreck on Ga. 101 Thursday night.

Juan Roman Flores was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:30 p.m. Thursday by Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor.

