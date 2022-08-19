A 41-year-old Rockmart man is dead following a single vehicle wreck on Ga. 101 Thursday night.
Juan Roman Flores was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:30 p.m. Thursday by Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor.
The preliminary report shows Flores was traveling at speeds of 100 mph when he went off the road near the Silver Creek post office. The vehicle flipped end over end for 400 feet before coming to a rest, Proctor says.
Obituary:
Mr. Juan Roman Flores, age 41, of Rockmart, GA, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
Mr. Flores was born in Temaxcalapa, Mexico on August 4, 1981, son of Mr. Pedro M. Roman and Mrs. Eufrosina R. Flores. He was preceded in death by one brother, Pedro Roman Flores. Mr. Flores was a machine operator for CFL Flooring in Adairsville. He was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include his wife, Amy Roman, Rockmart; 4 children, Tyler Price (Amaya), Dallas, Katelyn Price, Rome, Hannah Towe, Rockmart, and Scotty Towe, Rockmart; 2 grandchildren, Angelina Madrigal and Gracelynn Madrigal; 1 sister, Marbella Roman Flores; 3 brothers, Ernesto Roman Flores, Fernando Roman Flores, and Alfredo Roman Flores; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. William Towe officiating. Interment will take place at a later date in his hometown of Temaxcalapa, Mexico.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 11 a.m. until service time at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel.
