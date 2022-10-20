One of two state employment reports due before the Nov. 8 election is out and it shows a mostly solid jobs market across Northwest Georgia and the state.
While there were no changes from the August report, there were 1,300 more jobs filled in the market vs. September 2021.
That number could grow higher as hiring for the Christmas shopping/shipping season continues.
Another indicator is the breakdown on people who filed first-time unemployment claims in September. This one was mixed across the region.
Gordon: 149 claims, also decreases from the previous month and September 2021.
Floyd: 275 claims, down slightly from 287 in August and from 319 in September 2021.
Bartow: 215 claims, down from August and from a year earlier.
Polk: 226, a modest increase from both August and from 12 months earlier.
Chattooga: 244 claims, perhaps fueled in part by shutdowns from the Labor Day floods. There were 163 claims in August and 52 in September 2021.
Statewide: Initial claims were down 5,180 (19%) from August to 21,570 in September. Over the year, initial claims were down 7,265 (25%).
As for the state outlook: Labor Commissioner Mark Butler says Georgia's job numbers increased almost 13,000 over the month to a record high. The September unemployment rate remained an all-time low of 2.8 percent for the third consecutive month.
The county-by-county look at unemployment will be released Oct. 27.
Job numbers increased over the month to 4,834,900. Job gains included additional opportunities in Administrative and Support Services, 3,100; Health Care and Social Assistance, 2,800; Accommodation and Food Services, 2,600; Non-Durable Goods Manufacturing, 1,800; and Wholesale Trade, 1,800.