The Rome/Floyd County labor force held at a recent high of 42,500 jobs, the same as August but up 1,200 positions from 12 months earlier. 

 Source: Georgia Department of Labor

One of two state employment reports due before the Nov. 8 election is out and it shows a mostly solid jobs market across Northwest Georgia and the state.

While there were no changes from the August report, there were 1,300 more jobs filled in the market vs. September 2021.

