The Rome/Floyd County labor force held at a recent high of 42,500 jobs, the same as August but up 1,200 positions from 12 months earlier. 

 Source: Georgia Department of Labor

One of two state employment reports due before the Nov. 8 election is out and it shows a mostly solid jobs market across Northwest Georgia and the state.

The September report concludes the labor force for Rome and Floyd County remained the same --42,500, the highest point of the past 13 months. While there were no changes from the August report, there were 1,300 more jobs filled in the market vs. September 2021.

