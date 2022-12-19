A man hunt was continuing today for an armed suspect following a "domestic altercation" Sunday afternoon. As a precaution, Floyd County Schools have extra security on the Model/Johnson campuses.
The SWAT team was called out Sunday afternoon as the search continued for Eric Virta, described by the Floyd County Police Department as being "heavily tattooed on body and face," and wearing a red shirt and blue jeans."
The 7 a.m. update from Floyd County Police:
Schools in this community will see increased presence of SROs. There will be no lockdowns.
Suspect still at large but has likely sought shelter from the cold.
While there is no active threat, the community should continue heightened awareness.
Oncoming shifts are aware of the Virta BOLO and will be patrolling the area.
From 11 p.m. Sunday: "Be cautious when going outside. Report suspicious activity to 911."
Earlier reports said officers were "searching the Johnson community for a shooting suspect following a domestic altercation at a home" that afternoon. "Nobody was injured in that altercation. Officer presence remains heavy in the area."
Dr. Glenn White, superintendent of Floyd County Schools, reports extra security steps are under way at the Johnson and Model schools.
School resource officers and extra police were due at the campuses as classes got under way today.
At 6:30 a.m., White was en route to Johnson while other administrators would be at the Model schools as well. He thanked the Floyd County Police Department for keeping the school system informed since the situation developed Sunday afternoon.
"We're making sure that our children are safe," White said.
County schools continue through Wednesday and then begin Christmas break.