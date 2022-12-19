swatsearch

A man hunt was continuing today for an armed suspect following a "domestic altercation" Sunday afternoon. As a precaution, Floyd County Schools have extra security on the Model/Johnson campuses.

The SWAT team was called out Sunday afternoon as the search continued for  Eric Virta, described by the Floyd County Police Department as being "heavily tattooed on body and face," and wearing a red shirt and blue jeans."

