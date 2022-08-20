After chaotic week, Rome's Board of Education meets Monday evening. The agenda for the 6 p.m. called meeting states budget and personnel (behind closed doors). Keep an eye on what this means to the superintendent's position for Rome City Schools. The meeting comes following a chaotic week, including the surprise naming of former Rome High Principal Eric Holland as a finalist to be the next superintendent as well as two days of brawling at the school that ended with 16 students facing charges.
No additional disturbances were reported at Rome High Friday. Extra police officers were on patrol following two days of brawls. Look for extra patrols in downtown Rome this weekend as well.
Four candidates on Nov. 8 Rome School Board ballot: Qualifying ended Friday for a special election to fill a seat on the Rome Board of Education. Four candidates will be on the ballot for Rome voters on Nov. 8: Toni Blanchard, who's serving as the appointed board member since John Uldrick resigned; Jennifer Carpenter and Ron Roach and Douglas Whatley Jr. The winner will serve the remaining three years of Uldrick's term.
One dead in Ga. 101 accident. A Thursday night single-vehicle accident on Ga. 101 below Wax Road claimed the life of a Rockmart man.
36 covid patients in Rome's hospitals Friday, down five from Thursday's report.