downtownrome011323

A cold, gusty day ahead in Northwest Georgia with a high of in the low 40s but with the wind, we're likely to see wind chills in the upper 30s. At 6:10 a.m., it was 36 degrees with a wind chill of 29.

 Rome's Downtown Development Authority

Two Georgians killed during Thursday's tornado outbreak. Four confirmed tornadoes ripped through Georgia on Thursday night and Friday morning, part of a storm system that left widespread structural damage, power outages and two deaths in their wake. Survey continues from the National Weather Service continue to check the hardest hit areas. “The damage is literally statewide,” Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday in declaring a state of emergency in stricken areas. In Northwest Georgia, strong winds toppled trees and power lines leaving more than 4,000 people without service.

Winning ticket for $1.35 billion lottery jackpot sold in Maine: NBC News reports a Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which hasn't crowned a jackpot winner since Oct. 14. The numbers were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and Mega Ball 14. It was a lucky Friday the 13th for one player who beat the long odds — 1 in 302.6 million. Five tickets sold in Georgia had four of the five numbers and the Mega Ball, and each is worth $10,000.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In