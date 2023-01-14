Two Georgians killed during Thursday's tornado outbreak. Four confirmed tornadoes ripped through Georgia on Thursday night and Friday morning, part of a storm system that left widespread structural damage, power outages and two deaths in their wake. Survey continues from the National Weather Service continue to check the hardest hit areas. “The damage is literally statewide,” Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday in declaring a state of emergency in stricken areas. In Northwest Georgia, strong winds toppled trees and power lines leaving more than 4,000 people without service.
Winning ticket for $1.35 billion lottery jackpot sold in Maine: NBC News reports a Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which hasn't crowned a jackpot winner since Oct. 14. The numbers were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and Mega Ball 14. It was a lucky Friday the 13th for one player who beat the long odds — 1 in 302.6 million. Five tickets sold in Georgia had four of the five numbers and the Mega Ball, and each is worth $10,000.
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Rome's weekend-long celebration of the life of the slain civil rights leader continues today with a family prayer breakfast at the Lovejoy Church Life Center, 436 Branham Ave., with Rome Middle School Principal Christian Barnes and featuring the King Children’s choir. Tickets for the breakfast are on sale at Kroger. Contact Lisa Outlaw at 706-204-1489 for table sales.
On Sunday, there will be an ecumenical service at the First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave., featuring keynote speaker Pastor R.L. White of Atlanta and musical guest Ahmad Hall & Friends. The service begins at 5 p.m.