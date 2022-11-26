No advance voting today; Sunday hours set: You can vote in the U.S. Senate runoff at two spots on Sunday from 1 until 5 p.m. -- elections office on East 12th Street and the Anthony Recreation Center off Garden Lakes Boulevard. Next week: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m, both locations. Dec. 6: All 25 precincts open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Farewell to a friend: Bruce R. Rood, 74, a very familiar face in Rome business and community events, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24. Daniel's Funeral Home will be in charge of services. He mostly recently joined friends for the Veterans Day services in Rome but had been in the hospital in recent days.
Holiday traffic: 11 people had died on Georgia highways through midnight Friday. The holiday continues midnight Sunday. During the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday period, state troopers investigated 589 crashes, resulting in 267 injuries and 20 fatalities statewide. In addition to the crash investigations, 306 people were arrested for driving under the influence. Troopers and Officers issued 11,252 citations and 12,555 warnings.
Weekly flu report: No update Friday on the state's weekly flu report, likely because of the Thanksgiving holiday. We'll have updates as they become available. We continue to hear about a high number of cases in Rome/Floyd County.