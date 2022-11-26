runoffadvance
Floyd County

No advance voting today; Sunday hours set: You can vote in the U.S. Senate runoff at two spots on Sunday from 1 until 5 p.m. -- elections office on East 12th Street and the Anthony Recreation Center off Garden Lakes Boulevard. Next week: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m, both locations. Dec. 6: All 25 precincts open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Farewell to a friend: Bruce R. Rood, 74, a very familiar face in Rome business and community events, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24. Daniel's Funeral Home will be in charge of services. He mostly recently joined friends for the Veterans Day services in Rome but had been in the hospital in recent days.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In