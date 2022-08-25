An avalanche of media continues to build Thursday as Marjorie Taylor Greene reports a second consecutive overnight "swatting" call to her Rome residence.
This latest case came from an Internet chat suicide crisis line, according to Rome Police. Also, RPD says the agency is working with "Capitol Police" as part of the ongoing investigation.
According to the media statement:
"On Aug. 25, 2022 at about 2:53 a.m., Rome Police officers responded to a second 'swatting' call at the residence of Marjorie Taylor Greene. This call was received on what appeared to be a suicide crisis line from an Internet chat. Officers responded once again to Mrs. Greene’s home and confirmed this was a second false report. The Rome Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is working in conjunction with the Capitol Police on this investigation. This is an active investigation and no further information can be released at this time."
We have calls into the U.S. Capitol Police for additional comment.
The first call came soon after 1 a.m. Wednesday as Floyd E 911 alerted Rome Police about a caller claiming a man had been shot multiple times and was in the bathtub at Greene’s home. The caller also stated there was a woman inside the home and possibly children. Police checked the home and found nothing.
“Swatting” is an attempt by an unknown caller to submit a false report of a crime, especially a crime in progress, so emergency services are sent to an unsuspecting home.
Greene posted a brief update about the first "swatting" Wednesday morning and did so again Thursday. The initial report quickly spread among local and state media, and has since been picked up by national and cable network news organizations, the New York Post and others.
Greene has made past headlines for the security network she maintains. Her latest campaign finance reports show $2,000 was paid on the first of April, May and June to Gavin Thompson of Dalton for "logistics and security," or $6,000 for the April 1-June 30 quarter.
The Federal Election Commission reports for the second quarter also show Greene's opponent in the Nov. 8 general election, Democrat Marcus Flowers, shows a series of payments to the security company ADT together valued at $675. The payments, spread across each of the three months, ranges from $21 to $46 to $131.