The Rome City Schools board will meet Monday for a called session at noon to potentially fill vacancies due to resignations within in the school system.

There have been a number of recent director level changes in the school system, including the resignations of the RCS director of student services, Dale Willerson, and college and career academy director Misty Tucker, among others.

