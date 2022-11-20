The Rome City Schools board will meet Monday for a called session at noon to potentially fill vacancies due to resignations within in the school system.
There have been a number of recent director level changes in the school system, including the resignations of the RCS director of student services, Dale Willerson, and college and career academy director Misty Tucker, among others.
Also, Rome High School band director Chad Hannah, who had previously tendered his resignation, is seeking to withdraw his resignation, according to an email sent Friday.
The word that Hannah would be leaving the RHS band prompted a significant social media outcry from band parents. Director of bands since 2014, Hannah’s contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 school year. His resignation, dated Nov. 8, came after Superintendent Eric Holland announced a 5-day suspension without pay.
The disciplinary note from Holland documents a series of verbal confrontations between the band director and school administrators, the athletics director, as well as Holland occurring this past September as well as the fall semester in 2021.
The Rome News-Tribune has filed several Open Records Act requests for information concerning the director-level resignations. The school system currently has 18 positions listed on the Teach Georgia website. Only one of those, for the CTAE director, is a director level position.
However, the school system has recently filled several high level positions including Barbara Patrick-Lashley, assistant superintendent of teaching, literacy, and learning; Winnie Wright, director of communications and public engagement; Jessica Presley, director of special education; and Greg Studdard, director of finance.