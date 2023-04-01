A 74-year-old Rome man remains in jail on murder and other charges, the third such case in the city in two months.
Will Henry Ford Sr. of a Springdale Drive address was arrested at his West Rome home by Rome Police on charges of murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, Floyd County Jail reports show.
Ford was booked into the county jail on Friday and remained in jail's medical unit as of Saturday afternoon.
The victim has been identified as his longtime friend, Harriett Ann Turner, 60. Deputy Coroner Chris Giles says she died from a single shotgun blast to the torso. She was pronounced deceased at 8:01 a.m. Friday, he adds. A GBI autopsy is next.
A death notice posted on Wright Memorial Mortuary says says she was a Lindale resident and that services are pending.
We have notes into the police department for additional information.
It was the second murder in a month in Rome. On March 4, a 21-year-old man was charged with the shooting death of a Woodstock woman in a home in the Woodfin subdivision off Chulio Road.
Ellis Geoffery Marrs remains in the Floyd County Jail awaiting trial on charges of killing 51-year-old Iris Dail Edwards.
A month earlier, an Aragon man died in a shooting at Park Homes on Reservoir Street off Turner McCall Boulevard.
The victim was Samuel Franklin Jr., who was found lying outside the building with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Floyd.