A 43-year-old Rome man is among the 11 people to die on Georgia roads so far this Memorial Day weekend.

Jason Samuel Johnson was killed in a wreck as the holiday weekend got underway, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

0
0
0
2
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In