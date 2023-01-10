Georgia recently was branded as “the clean energy manufacturing heart of America." If so, Bartow County is about to quicken the pulse rate once again.
A month after plans for an electric vehicle battery plant with 3,500 jobs were announced, a new report says an international solar power panel manufacturer is on the way.
Qcells -- already booming in the Dalton area with one plant in production and another due this year -- is expected to announce plans to expand into Bartow County, according to the AJC. It would be the company's second major investment in nine months in Northwest Georgia.
In May, Qcells announced a new solar panel manufacturing campus based in Dalton. The $171 million investment is expected to add 470 jobs. That's in addition to 750 people working at the existing factory there, opened in 2019. Together, they'll boost total employment to more than 1,200 in Whitfield County.
“Our additional investment in Dalton will help Qcells better serve the needs of U.S. customers with increased local manufacturing capacity,” said Qcells CEO Justin Lee in a media release at the time. “Georgia has become the clean energy manufacturing heart of America, and we are proud to contribute to the state's advanced manufacturing economy.”
The new Dalton plant will produce 1.4 gigawatts of solar modules per year made with Qcells’ next generation photovoltaic cells, a high efficiency tunnel oxide passivated contact technology, better known as TOPCon. Based near the company’s existing 1.7-gigawatt factory in Dalton, the expansion will bring Qcells’ total capacity in the U.S. to 3.1 gigawatts, equivalent to a third of the country’s solar module manufacturing capacity.
The Qcells package follows confirmation in December of a major electric vehicle investment here. Hundreds of acres near Bartow Centre off U.S. 411 on the Rome side of Cartersville are expected to be home to a $4 billion to $5 billion EV battery plant in a partnership between SK On and Hyundai Motor Group.
Some 3,500 jobs are expected as the plant would begin operations in 2025.