qcellsdalton

Qcells already has a plant in Dalton and is adding a second, due later this year. 

 Source: Qcells

Georgia recently was branded as “the clean energy manufacturing heart of America." If so, Bartow County is about to quicken the pulse rate once again.

A month after plans for an electric vehicle battery plant with 3,500 jobs were announced, a new report says an international solar power panel manufacturer is on the way.

