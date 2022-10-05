You can register to vote at the Coosa Valley Fair tonight through Saturday at the booth hosted by the League of Women Voters of Rome and Floyd County. The deadline for lapsed or new voters to register is Tuesday evening, Oct. 11.
Members of the League of Women Voters talk with guests at the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Aviation Center on Monday as part of a "fall fest" celebration.
This week's political headlines have been dominated by a different spin on D and R -- domestic relations filings and allegations dominating two races -- but critical other parts of the election process have quietly come together.
Locally, the Floyd County elections office has been testing the voting machines to be used in advance voting as well as on election day. We'll have an update on the "logic and accuracy testing" later today.
Next up is Thursday evening's Floyd County Democratic Party monthly meeting where the four Rome City Board of Education candidates have been invited to speak briefly. The meeting, at 6:30 p.m., is at 2204 Shorter Ave., Suite 17.
The deadline for new or lapsed voters to register is next Tuesday evening, Oct. 11. Registration continues at the elections office today through Friday.
The deadline for new or lapsed voters to register is next Tuesday evening, Oct. 11. Registration continues at the elections office today through Friday.
A checking of the My Voter Page also shows absentee ballots should be in the mail by Oct. 11 as well. There is still time to sign up to vote by mail.
One change has been made to the scheduled webcast and recording of the District 14 congressional debate between Democrat Marcus Flowers and Republican incumbent Marjorie Taylor Greene. It has been moved to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. You can watch it live at Facebook.com/TheAtlantaPressClub.
The other scheduled events now through election day:
Oct. 15: Floyd County Democrats’ Georgia Giants Dinner at Cave Spring Community Center, 10 Georgia Ave. Social hour and silent auction at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7. The schedule: “... An evening of socializing, speakers, and music as we head into the November mid-terms.” Tickets start at $70 per person. Details: Facebook.com/FloydDemocrats.