This week's political headlines have been dominated by a different spin on D and R -- domestic relations filings and allegations dominating two races -- but critical other parts of the election process have quietly come together.

Locally, the Floyd County elections office has been testing the voting machines to be used in advance voting as well as on election day. We'll have an update on the "logic and accuracy testing" later today.

