On a summer night at a tiny, rural church on the tail end of vacation bible school last year, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Williams was in his element.
He and his K9 partner, Doc, a bloodhound barely out of puppyhood with telltale oversized paws, socialized with a group of giggling children ages 10 and under. The kids took turns petting Doc and getting pictures with him as his handler gazed on, devotion in his grin as he spouted Doc factoids, trivia and training history. Although they weren’t working on finding missing persons or tracking criminals — their day job — the two were doing the valuable work that comes naturally to Williams.
Basically, sheriff’s office Chaplain David Thornton explained recently, when there’s a community event Williams and Doc can contribute to, they’re there, and they’re right in the middle of things.
Tracking dogs
Tracking dogs like Doc, Thornton explained, although highly trained, are pretty approachable.
“It’s not like the other dogs that are attack or bite dogs or drug dogs,” he told the Rome News-Tribune recently. “A tracking dog is one that’s pretty user friendly, and the kids love them. Mike uses that a lot at schools or at church functions.”
Doc became Williams’ second bloodhound partner after Doc’s predecessor, Snickers, retired a couple of years ago, and Williams’ name has become synonymous with the affable K9s — his truck even has Doc’s moniker emblazoned on the side. Up until recently, they were a regular sight at fairs and community events interacting with the public, and Williams was always stocked with gifts for the kids he met.
“When Mike goes anywhere, his truck’s loaded down with stuffed animals, and anywhere he goes with kids, he’s usually giving out stuffed animals or gifts that we always keep him stocked up with,” Thornton said.
‘Pray for Mike’
Their appearances have taken a pause as of late as Williams faces aggressive treatments for neck and throat cancer, Thornton explained. But Williams’ devotion to Doc, unsurprisingly to anyone who has seen them together, hasn’t wavered.
Thornton said the K9 is working with other deputies at the moment, but he’s right there with Williams at other times.
“Right in the middle of his struggles, he’s still keeping Doc at the house, still tending to Doc,” Thornton said.
And Williams’ law enforcement family has stepped up with deputies accompanying him and his wife, Lisa, on most treatment trips. There have also been several fundraisers and events where those close to him have gathered — a BBQ dinner at Proctor Farms, a turkey shoot fundraiser at the Rome Shrine Club and a Cancer Navigators daisy drop at Chief John Ross Memorial Bridge.
The main thing Williams’ supporters are asking for is prayer, as evidenced in the “Pray for Mike” signs in yards across Floyd County. And there are opportunities to support the family financially, too.
“Our encouragement is to pray for Mike like our signs simply say that are everywhere. And if you feel led — and we’re very thankful for everybody that has — but if anybody wants to help out with anything, we’re honored to help him, and anything that they’d like to do, we’d be very grateful for,” Thornton said.
The public can donate to a GoFundMe account called Friends of Mike Williams online or via United Community Bank locations around town, preferably the Armuchee branch, Thornton said, and there are several upcoming fundraisers in the works. Money raised, he explained, helps with expenses, including prescriptions and medical supplies, not covered by insurance.
A history of service
Williams’ service with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office began in an official capacity 16 years ago, but before becoming an employee, he served the public as a volunteer with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Posse, tracking missing persons, Thornton said.
Williams now leads the posse and also serves as head of the Community United Effort Center for Missing Persons for Georgia. And he’s active with Rome Ga Cares, the sheriff’s office’s faith-based nonprofit, which helps people who have experienced disasters and hardships. Williams has been to eight different states with those efforts, Thornton said.
He thinks Williams’ contributions are the reason his community has surrounded him with prayer and donations in his time of need.
“The main emphasis is that Mike is such a community servant,” Thornton said. “I think that’s why this community has embraced him so much. He’s goes everywhere — his truck’s full of toys. That’s just Mike. That’s what he’s always done and always will do.”