Lori Rakes has been named chief executive officer at Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center.
Rakes is entering her 35th year of acute healthcare experience. A registered nurse by background, she has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience.
As Chief Operating Officer since 2009, Rakes was accountable to the CEO at Piedmont Cartersville for administrative planning and operational oversight for multicampus departments of Diagnostic Imaging, Surgical Services, Clinical Laboratory and Pathology, Pharmacy, Oncology Services, Cardiac Services, Respiratory Therapy, Facilities/Engineering, Public Safety, Dietary, and Environmental Services.
She held executive ownership of all facility expansion projects including Certificate of Need requirements, design and construction, budgeting, and overall project management.
Piedmont Cartersville's latest expansion includes adding two floors to the north tower, a project that should wrap up by November. It will added 20 patient beds among other needed updates.
“I am confident that Lori’s vast experience, knowledge and familiarity with Piedmont Cartersville will serve her and Piedmont well as she transitions into the CEO role,” said Patrick Battey, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and CEO of Piedmont’s Atlanta clinical hub, of which Cartersville is part.
Prior to joining Piedmont Cartersville, Rakes was an associate administrator and registered nurse. She earned an undergraduate degree from Old Dominion University and a master’s degree from Pfeiffer University.
Rakes currently leads the Piedmont Cartersville affiliation with Woodland High School’s health science magnet program, serves on the board of directors for Recovery Bartow, and is an active member at Crosspoint City Church. She lives in Cartersville with her husband, Wes, and daughter, Miranda. She has two grown sons, Sam and Luke.
Rakes succeeds Chris Mosley, who recently accepted a job in Florida with HCA, the company that previously owned both the Cartersville hospital and what's now known as Advent Health Redmond in Rome. Piedmont purchased the 119-bed medical center on Aug. 1, 2021.
