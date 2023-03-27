Lori Rakes

Lori Rakes has been named chief executive officer at Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center.

Rakes is entering her 35th year of acute healthcare experience. A registered nurse by background, she has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In