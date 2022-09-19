With 50 days to go, the Nov. 8 general election is getting busy. We've seen several statewide candidate visits in recent weeks. As the countdown continues, debates are now scheduled and a rigid calendar in place for pre-election steps, from registration and advance voting to first tests on voting machines.
What follows is a look at what to expect in October. We'll update the calendar if additional debates are announced.
Oct. 3: The Floyd County elections office will start the "logic and accuracy testing" on voting machines to be used during advance voting and on election day (Nov. 8) begins at the office at 18 E. 12th St. at 9 a.m.
Oct. 11: Last day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election if you're a new or lapsed voter.
Oct. 14: U.S. Senate debate, sponsored by Nexstar Media-owned WSAV-TV, which will be broadcast on several stations across Georgia and is expected to feature a live audience (per GPB).
Oct. 15: Floyd County Democrats' Georgia Giants Dinner at Cave Spring Community Center, 10 Georgia Ave. Social hour and silent auction at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7. The schedule: "... An evening of socializing, speakers, and music as we head into the November mid-terms." Tickets start at $70 per person. Details: https://www.facebook.com/FloydDemocrats
Oct. 16: Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debates, 14th Congressional District, 3:45 p.m. live stream at www.fb.com/TheAtlantaPressClub. U.S. Senate, 7 p.m., live stream and GPB.
Oct. 17: Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debates, governor's race, 7 p.m., live stream and GPB.
Oct. 17-Nov. 4: Advanced voting for the Nov. 8 election begin at the elections office, 18 E. 12th St., and the Anthony Recreation Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday advance voting: Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 at the elections office. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.