jobsnovember2022
Source: Georgia Department of Labor

The region's red hot jobs market cooled in November. While jobless rates were lower than the previous month -- mostly because of Christmas hiring -- area counties saw a rise in unemployment rates compared to the same month in 2021.

The good news is that Floyd, Bartow, Gordon and Polk counties saw their jobless rates in the 2.5% to 2.9% range; Chattooga was at 3.7%.

