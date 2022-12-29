The region's red hot jobs market cooled in November. While jobless rates were lower than the previous month -- mostly because of Christmas hiring -- area counties saw a rise in unemployment rates compared to the same month in 2021.
The good news is that Floyd, Bartow, Gordon and Polk counties saw their jobless rates in the 2.5% to 2.9% range; Chattooga was at 3.7%.
But that will change in the new year as Polk County will see 107 fewer jobs with the scheduled February closing of Gildan Yarn. A special job fair was held two weeks ago in an effort to place some of the employees.
As for November, Rome posted a 2.8% jobless rate, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 2.7 percent.
"We are seeing job numbers continue to rise across the state as Georgians secure employment,” says outgoing Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “Unemployment rates also dropped in regions throughout Georgia in November as we entered the holiday employment period.”
Across the region, the numbers looked like this for November:
Floyd: 2.8%, down from 3.2% in October but up from 2.7% a year earlier.
Bartow: 2.6% jobless rate, down from 2.9% in October and equal to November 2021.
Gordon: 2.9%, up a digit from 2.8% in October and 2.4% a year earlier.
Polk: 2.9%, down from 3.2% in October but update from 2.7% in November 2021.
Chattooga: 3.7%, down from 3.9% in October but up from 3.4% a year earlier.
In Rome, the labor force decreased by 31 and ended the month with 43,851. That number is down 38 when compared to November 2021.
Rome finished the month with 42,626 employed residents. That number increased by 130 over the month and dropped by 92 compared to a year earlier.
Unemployment claims went up by 30% in Rome in November from October and by 208% compared to November 2021.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service, showed about 655 active job postings in Rome for November.
A check of the Rome-Floyd Chamber's jobs page on Thursday showed 70 positions available, much lower than in recent months. The jobs include those with area colleges, governments, law enforcement and area restaurants. The Cartersville-Bartow Chamber had 14 openings posted.
Across the region -- including Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker, and Whitfield counties -- here's how November looked:
The preliminary unemployment rate was down four-tenths to 2.7% vs. October and from 2.5% a year earlier.
The labor force was down 2,083 from October but up five from a year earlier to 428,723.
The number of residents employed was down 596 from October and 830 lower than November 2021 at 417,052.
Initial claims were up 1,372 (40%) from October and rose by 3,652 (318%) from November 2021.
Initial claims were up from the previous month in manufacturing and administrative as well as support services.
There were 4,768 jobs available in the region that were posted on Employ Georgia.