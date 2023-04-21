IMG_4220.jpg

An elusive spot scope catch by Jaxson Shell, a Coosa Middle student, on Thursday night of a plane refueling in the Floyd County skies.

Proud dad Jay Shell says it was a tanker refueling a C-17. There were three C-17s up there but only one got a fill-up.

