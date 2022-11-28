Exactly 42 absentee ballots had been returned to the Floyd County elections office through late Saturday, just hours before the scheduled start of advance voting for the U.S. Senate runoff. The was impressive as the ballots were mailed a week ago.
Even better: As voting began at 1 p.m. Sunday, there were deep lines outside the elections center which doubles as a precinct as well as the Anthony Recreation Center off Garden Lakes.
Some four hours later, as the sites closed for the day, a total of 891 people had voted in the Senate runoff between Republican challenger Herschel Walker and U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock.
Most likely, that's a record for Sunday advance voting in Floyd County and perhaps for a Saturday as well. Also, it was near what the election's office recorded during a full day of early balloting for the Nov. 8 general election (between Oct. 17 and Nov. 4).
That's also surprisingly high given that there's one race in the runoff vs. a fully loaded ballot (governor to alcohol sales referendum) in the general election.
Sunday's vote followed a trail of courtroom filings as a push was made to stop advance voting in the tight runoff race. First, Saturday voting was banned as it fell after the state's now-nameless Robert E. Lee holiday. That eventually was overturned and counties were allowed to hold Saturday voting while others -- such as Floyd -- opted for Sunday.
Advance voting continues today through Friday at the elections office and the Anthony Center; hours each day, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Precincts will be open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. election day, Dec. 6.