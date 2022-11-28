Exactly 42 absentee ballots had been returned to the Floyd County elections office through late Saturday, just hours before the scheduled start of advance voting for the U.S. Senate runoff. The was impressive as the ballots were mailed a week ago.

Even better: As voting began at 1 p.m. Sunday, there were deep lines outside the elections center which doubles as a precinct as well as the Anthony Recreation Center off Garden Lakes.

