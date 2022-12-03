Through Thursday, 8,414 Floyd residents had voted early in the U.S. Senate runoff. More than 1,900 people showed up Friday as well to boost Floyd's advance voting total to 10,351 per the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.
If trends hold, Floyd County should see up to 22,000 voters in the U.S. Senate runoff by the time ballots are counted Tuesday night.
Another 1,128 absentee ballots had been accepted through Friday out of 1,564 issued. You have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to get absentees to the elections office on East 12th Street.
Together, that's 11,479 Floyd votes already in. In recent years, total turnout comes in around double the number of advance in-person votes. If so, that would be a turnout of almost 37% just for the Herschel Walker-Raphael Warnock runoff vs. 53.5% for the full Nov. 8 general election ballot.
In our five counties, 42,850 in-person votes were in as of Friday night. The other counties:
Bartow: 15,842,
Gordon: 7,252
Polk: 6,392
Chattooga: 3,013
Precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Weather could be an issue; a very rainy morning is forecast with another third of an inch of rain expected over those 12 hours. The day's high: 57.
(All numbers courtesy of the Georgia Secretary of State's Office).