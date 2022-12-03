floydrunoff120222

Through Thursday, 8,414 Floyd residents had voted early in the U.S. Senate runoff. More than 1,900 people showed up Friday as well to boost Floyd's advance voting total to 10,351 per the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.

 Source: Floyd County elections office

If trends hold, Floyd County should see up to 22,000 voters in the U.S. Senate runoff by the time ballots are counted Tuesday night.

Through Friday evening, 10,351 Floyd residents had voted in advance. Two sites were open from Sunday afternoon through Friday and lines were reported at both locations each day.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In