Monday was another big day of advance voting in Floyd County for the runoff between Republican challenger Herschel Walker and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

By 10:30 a.m., some two-and-a-half hours after the elections office voting site opened, 20 or more people were lined up outside the East 12th Street office to vote. The parking lot was full, with some would-be voters saying they'd return later in the week.

2
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In