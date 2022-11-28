Monday was another big day of advance voting in Floyd County for the runoff between Republican challenger Herschel Walker and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.
By 10:30 a.m., some two-and-a-half hours after the elections office voting site opened, 20 or more people were lined up outside the East 12th Street office to vote. The parking lot was full, with some would-be voters saying they'd return later in the week.
Statewide, more than 207,000 people had cast ballots by 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Sunday -- the first day of advance voting in Floyd County -- brought a total of 841 people to the polls. Add in the 45 absentees already returned and that was almost 900 votes.
Another note of interest is that both candidates are giving personal attention to local voters. Warnock held a rally at Thankful Baptist Church last week and Walker is holding a rally at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Advance voting in Floyd County this past Sunday was very likely a record for Sunday voting and perhaps for a Saturday as well. Also, it was near what the election's office recorded during a full day of early balloting for the Nov. 8 general election between Oct. 17 and Nov. 4.
That's also surprisingly high given that there's one race in the runoff versus a fully loaded ballot in the general election.
Sunday's vote followed a trail of courtroom filings as a push was made to stop advance voting in the tight runoff race. First, Saturday voting was banned as it fell after the state's now-nameless Robert E. Lee holiday. That eventually was overturned and counties were allowed to hold Saturday voting while others -- such as Floyd -- had already opted for Sunday.
Lines continued out the door at the elections office on 12th Avenue Monday, but appeared to move relatively quickly.
Advance voting continues through Friday at the elections office and the Anthony Center; hours each day, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Precincts will be open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. election day, Dec. 6.