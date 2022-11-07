With around 1,000 absentee ballots yet to be returned, Northwest Georgia stepped up to vote early in the general election.
Some 61,573 advance and absentee votes had been accepted by elections offices in Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties as in-person voting closed Friday evening.
The precincts are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and those with absentees still out have until Tuesday evening to return them. Weather won’t be a factor with sunny skies and a high near 78 being forecast.
As for the other forecast — turnout — that remains a calculated guess but usually we see election day turnout matching the early vote.
In Floyd County’s case, that should amount to 32,000 of 60,000 or so registered voters, or 53.3%.
In November 2018, 58% of Floyd’s voters turned out, or 30,440 of 52,469 eligible. That election featured more on the local ballot, including county commission, state House and state Senate races.
Tuesday’s ballot is light on local contests — a vacancy on the Rome Board of Education and a decision on earlier Sunday alcohol sales in the county in addition to the congressional seat stretching to 10 other counties. Most of the attention is on the governor’s race as well as U.S. Senate seat.
As for the local vote so far (courtesy of the secretary of state’s office):
Floyd:♦ 15,492 in-person votes with 1,441 absentees accepted; about 300 others still out. Total votes so far: 16,903.
Bartow:♦ 20,621 advance voters; 1,773 absentees accepted with around 400 still out. Total votes: 22,394.
Gordon:♦ 8,704 in-person votes with 641 absentees accepted. Still out: around 100. Total votes: 9,345,
Polk:♦ 8,268 advance voters; 495 absentees accepted; around 100 still out. Total votes: 8,763.
Chattooga:♦ 3,902 people voted in advance and 266 absentees accepted so far, with around 50 still out. Total votes: 4,168.
Statewide: 2,288,889 voters casting their ballot during early voting. Early In-Person: 2,288,889. Absentee: 216,067.