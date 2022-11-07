Georgiavoter

With around 1,000 absentee ballots yet to be returned, Northwest Georgia stepped up to vote early in the general election.

Some 61,573 advance and absentee votes had been accepted by elections offices in Floyd, Bartow, Gordon, Polk and Chattooga counties as in-person voting closed Friday evening.

