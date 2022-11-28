The first two days of advance voting in Floyd County has seen 1,832 advance voters.

Through 5 p.m. Monday, 1,157 people had voted at the elections office off East 12th Street and another 657 at the Anthony Recreation Center in Garden Lakes, says Elections Supervisor Akyn Bailey.

