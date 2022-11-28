The first two days of advance voting in Floyd County has seen 1,832 advance voters.
Through 5 p.m. Monday, 1,157 people had voted at the elections office off East 12th Street and another 657 at the Anthony Recreation Center in Garden Lakes, says Elections Supervisor Akyn Bailey.
That breaks down to 991 voters on Monday and 841 on Sunday. Advance voting in the U.S. Senate runoff continues today through Friday at both sites, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
At 10:30 a.m. Monday, some two-and-a-half hours after the elections office voting site opened, 20 or more people were lined up outside the East 12th Street office to vote. The parking lot was full with some would-be voters saying they'd return later in the week.
On Sunday, some voters reported waiting up to two hours to cast their ballots.
Statewide, more than 250.000 people voted on Monday in the runoff between Republican challenger Herschel Walker and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Another note concerning interest is that both candidates have or are making their way to Floyd County. Warnock held a rally at Thankful Baptist Church last week and Walker is holding a rally at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Advance voting in Floyd County this past Sunday was very likely a record for Sunday voting and perhaps for a Saturday as well. Also, it was near what the election's office recorded during a full day of early balloting for the Nov. 8 general election between Oct. 17 and Nov. 4.
That's also surprisingly high given that there's one race in the runoff versus a fully loaded ballot in the general election.
Sunday's vote followed a trail of courtroom filings as a push was made to stop advance voting in the tight runoff race. First, Saturday voting was banned as it fell after the state's now-nameless Robert E. Lee holiday. That eventually was overturned and counties were allowed to hold Saturday voting while others -- such as Floyd -- had already opted for Sunday.
Precincts will be open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. election day, Dec. 6.