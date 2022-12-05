fatalmap120522

A Floyd County man has died after his vehicle ran off Calhoun Road on Monday morning. 

A 19-year-old Floyd County man has died following a single-vehicle accident off Calhoun Road Monday morning.

The victim has been identified as Benjamin Burges of a Floyd County address, says Deputy Coroner John Hamilton. The family has been notified.

