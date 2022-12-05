A 19-year-old Floyd County man has died following a single-vehicle accident off Calhoun Road Monday morning.
The victim has been identified as Benjamin Burges of a Floyd County address, says Deputy Coroner John Hamilton. The family has been notified.
Burges' vehicle ran off the road and continued for about a quarter of a mile. He was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
The cause of death is pending, Hamilton says, as Floyd County police are investigating what caused the accident -- including whether there was a medical situation prior to the accident.
Burges is the third person to die on Floyd County roads in eight days.
On Friday evening, 39-year-old Brian Daniel Byrd Jr. of Rome died following a three-vehicle collision on Martha Berry near Fifth Avenue. The Rome Police Department is investigating the wreck.
A Rome native, Byrd worked as a Mobile Mechanic, Fix it Guy, Transporter, Bar Security, and Food Delivery Person in Rome for 20 years. He is survived by his father as well as a son, Micah Byrd, and other relatives.
Services will be held at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
The other incident occurred Nov. 27 on Ga. 101 in Silver Creek. A 25-year-old Summerville man died in the collision and a Floyd County woman faces second-degree vehicular homicide charges.