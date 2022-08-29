powwow2022

Homicide investigation continues: Floyd County Police continue to investigate the death of a 34-year-old Rome woman especially after initial reports on how she died were suspicious. Identified as Kayla Cherie Gettrost, her death notice from Salmon Funeral Home identifies her as Kayla Cherie Miles. She is survived by her father and stepmother: Steve and Jeannie Miles; mother, Laura Adams; three sons: Landon Miles, Kayden Callahan and Braylon Callahan; daughter, Riley Callahan; three sisters: Stephanie Miles (Kyle Dean), Jamie Oakes and Hannah (Ethan) Abernathy; grandmother, Glenda Miles; Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and a beloved dog, Girl Girl. Funeral services are incomplete but will tentatively be held on Friday, Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. in the Salmon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marvin Richardson officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m.

Rome Schools superintendent: Our colleagues at the Marietta Daily Journal report the school system there has a "succession plan in place" should newly appointed high school principal Eric Holland return to Rome as superintendent of schools. Says Marietta superintendent Grant Rivera: "My highest priority is a seamless transition for the students and staff at Marietta High School, and I have a plan in place to make any leadership transition seamless." On this end, we're awaiting a called Rome board meeting to make it final.

