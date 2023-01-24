mohawkstock2022

Tracking Mohawk Industries' stock price for the past 12 months.

 Source: Mohawk Industries

Inflation, a "softening" demand for residential flooring and the settlement of two suits likely will mean lower fourth-quarter earnings reports to be released in coming weeks by Calhoun-based Mohawk Industries.

For almost two years, home sales have climbed and residential sales prices soared across the country. But some pull back began in 2022 compared to the 2020-2021 boom.

