In context: With a record number of entries (131), the Rome Christmas Parade is now a week away. Tuesday morning, Mary Hardin Thornton was announced as the grand marshal as the community celebrates "The Joys of Christmas."
From a media release: “It is with great pleasure that the Rome Christmas Parade Committee announces the 2022 Grand Marshal is Mary Hardin Thornton,” says Parade Co-Chairman Jerry Rucker.
Thornton currently works as a Project Manager in the Finance Department at the City of Rome. She is a graduate of West Rome High School and Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala., where she was a member of the Sigma Delta chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi and received her B.S. in English, Religion and Philosophy.
Thornton is a third-generation Rotarian and is currently serving as president of Rome Rotary Club. She is the past president of Northwest Georgia Boy Scouts of America and is a member of the Reverend John Andrew Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution
She is a past recipient of the Rome Downtown Development Authority William M. Fricks Award and was a 2017 Heart of the Community Award recipient.
She is married to Bill Thornton, and they have two sons, Wyatt, a freshman at Hampden-Sydney College, and Henry, a junior at Rome High School. They attend St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
“It is hard to find an area of Rome, Ga., that has not been touched by the talents of Mary Hardin. She certainly followed in her father’s footsteps for her love of all things Rome, whether it be beautifying our community or volunteering for a worthwhile cause. Mary Hardin has devoted her entire life to making her hometown all that it can, and should, be,” says Janet Byington, Parade Co-Chairman.
A breakfast was held Tuesday morning that honored her service to the community as well as honoring all of the past grand marshals of the parade.
Each year, the grand marshal is selected by the parade committee after receiving nominations from the community. Committee members make their selection based on individuals who continually give their time and talents to Rome and Floyd County.
This year’s Christmas parade is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m. on Broad Street. As of Tuesday morning, 131 entries are expected to proceed from First Avenue to city hall. The theme this year is “The Joy of Christmas.”
The rain date is Thursday, Dec. 1.
For those who can't attend, the Facebook home of Georgia’s Rome will host a live broadcast. Please see https://www.facebook.com/RomeGeorgia. It also will be recorded with Lisa Smith and Doug Walker to broadcast on SHRL TV (Comcast Channel 4).