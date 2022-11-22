In context: With a record number of entries (131), the Rome Christmas Parade is now a week away. Tuesday morning, Mary Hardin Thornton was announced as the grand marshal as the community celebrates "The Joys of Christmas."

From a media release: “It is with great pleasure that the Rome Christmas Parade Committee announces the 2022 Grand Marshal is Mary Hardin Thornton,” says Parade Co-Chairman Jerry Rucker. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In