Through March, 5,067 people were listed as unemployed across five area counties as jobless rates eased a bit from February but were up when checked with states from March 2022.
The regional picture was even brighter with record employment posted for the month.
Georgia's Department of Labor reports that unemployment rates last month were as follows, compared to February and March 2022:
Floyd: 3.2% or down from the previous month but up from March 2022. Unemployed: 1,479 people.
Bartow: 3.2% or the same as February but up from 12 months earlier. Unemployed: 1,687.
Gordon: 3% or down from the previous month but higher than a year earlier. Unemployed: 861.
Polk: 3.6% or the same as February but up from 12 months earlier. Unemployed: 669.
Chattooga: 4.1% or down from February but up vs. March 2022. Unemployed: 371.
Jobs are out there. A check of the Rome-Floyd Chamber employment page showed 120 openings as of Thursday morning, the highest total in recent months. Included were numerous teaching and staff positions at area colleges -- normal for this time of year -- as well as a large dose of government posts. The Cartersville-Bartow Chamber listed 18 positions now available.
Local statistics will change in the next few months thanks to high school and college graduations as well as summer break for students. We're also watching the impact from the closing of Party City locations in Rome and Cartersville.
As for the March reports:
Rome/Floyd's jobless rate was down two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3%.
The labor force increased in Rome by 298 and ended the month with 45,566. That number rose by 1,772 when compared to March of 2022.
Rome finished the month with 44,087 employed residents, an increase of 352 over the month and 1,615 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Rome ended March with 44,300 jobs, up 200 from February and by 2,600 vs. March 2022.
Unemployment claims decreased by 37%. Compared to a year ago, claims were up 57%.
The report for the counties in the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission -- Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield -- showed:
The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.3% vs. February; it was 2.9% a year earlier.
The labor force was up 2,383 month over month to 437,005, a record high.
The number of employed was up 2,260 to 422,658, also a record.
Initial claims were down 182 (-6%) vs. February but up 1,194 (67%) from March 2022.