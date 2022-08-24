It was a chance stopping point, a treat for the four kids in the car that evening. And while they came for some cookies, they left with a concept they were determined to bring to Rome.
That's the story behind the plans regional Realtor Erica Davis and veteran restaurant operator Jason Watson have announced to bring Crumbl cookie shop to a "super centralized location" in Rome next March or April.
Just how anxious are people to stop by? Davis posted the opening teaser on Facebook on Tuesday evening. By midday Wednesday, there were 440 like/love emojis, 450 comments and 500 shares. That's extremely rare for our area.
Crumbl is the creation of cousins/cofounders Jason McGowan, now chief executive officer, and Sawyer Hemsley, chief operating officer. The first shop opened in Logan, Utah, in 2017; there are now more than 300 bakeries in 36 states.
The company bills itself as the largest, fastest-growing cookie company in the country. A main reason, says Davis, is that four of the cookies on the menu change each week. It keeps people coming back to get that now-familiar pink box and the proverbial flavors of the week.
For now, the couple -- who have dated for five years -- is busy getting preliminary essentials taken care of: attorneys, accountants, reviewing leases, etc.
Davis, who sells homes in Bartow, Floyd and Gordon counties, says they're negotiating for one site right now, a very centralized location in Rome. She's received a nibble to locate on Broad Street but they're opting for something with more parking.
Hiring will begin after the first of the year.
The nearest shops to Rome are on Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw as well as eastern Marietta. Their hours: 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until midnight Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.