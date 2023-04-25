The home was engulfed in flames late Monday in the photograph from the parking lot off West First Street behind St. Mary's Catholic Church looking toward Smith Street. The home was between Smith and Ross streets off Broad Street.
The home was engulfed in flames late Monday in the photograph from the parking lot off West First Street behind St. Mary's Catholic Church looking toward Smith Street. The home was between Smith and Ross streets off Broad Street.
Contributed
The home was engulfed in flames late Monday in the photograph from the parking lot off West First Street behind St. Mary's Catholic Church looking toward Smith Street. The home was between Smith and Ross streets off Broad Street.
Contributed
The fire was visible in much of downtown as this photo from Between the Rivers near the Clocktower shows.
A home fire between Smith and Ross streets just off Broad Street before the North Broad turn lit up the downtown Rome skyline Monday night.
The first reports came in after 10 p.m. Because of the "height" of the blaze, some residents in the Between the Rivers neighborhoods thought the fire was in one of the taller buildings around downtown's Turner McCall side.
Subsequent photographs showed it was a home atop a hill between Smith Street and Ross Street at the end of West First Street. It was adjacent to the campus and parking lots of St. Mary's Catholic Church off Broad Street, just down from Five Points.
In recent years, some old homes in that area had been demolished, leaving the Smith Street properties vacant and backing up the hill to residences on Ross Street.
The Rome/Floyd Fire Department earned quick praise from witnesses in quickly containing the blaze.
We'll have addition updates from the fire department later this morning.