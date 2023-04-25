firefromsmc.jpg

A home fire between Smith and Ross streets just off Broad Street before the North Broad turn lit up the downtown Rome skyline Monday night.

The first reports came in after 10 p.m. Because of the "height" of the blaze, some residents in the Between the Rivers neighborhoods thought the fire was in one of the taller buildings around downtown's Turner McCall side.

1
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In